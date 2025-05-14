LANSING, Mich. — The upper level low continues its slow track north today giving our neighborhoods similar weather conditions to yesterday. Weak winds out of the south bring warm, moist air to our neighborhoods allowing for muggy conditions. High temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 70's with isolated to scattered t-storms possible this afternoon.

Fox 47 News Temps stick in the 70's today with continuing muggy conditions

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST BELOW

More non-severe storms today in Mid-Michigan with severe weather potential Thursday evening

We turn our gears to Thursday as we will be dealing with a new setup with possible severe weather. Storm Prediction Center has updated the Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday evening to include all of Eaton County and portions of Clinton, Ingham, Jackson, and Hillsdale counties in a level 3, enhanced risk of severe weather.

Fox 47 News All severe impacts are possible from 8 PM - 2 AM Thursday night

An upper level trough will advance easterly with a deepening surface low throughout the day Thursday. This will drive an occluded front through our neighborhoods late Thursday evening. Severe storms are possible ahead of this occluded front.

Fox 47 News This areas of low pressure will aid in driving potential severe weather Thursday evening

Timing for the main line of storms ahead of the frontal passage is from 8 PM to 2 AM Thursday night. All severe impacts are on the table from damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. There is also a chance that we could see a thunderstorm develop in the earlier evening hours as well and we will be watching it very closely. Make sure to have a plan for if and when severe weather strikes in your neighborhood.

Fox 47 News Potential severe storms move through from 8PM - 2AM Thursday night

Fox 47 News Make sure to have an action plan for when severe weather strikes

Following the frontal passage, we will get to see some sunshine in our neighborhoods through the daytime hours of Friday with high temps in the lower 80's. We could see a non severe t-storm develop Friday evening before some tame shower chances into Saturday. Dew points will weaken this weekend allowing for comfortable conditions with high temperatures in the mid to lower 60's.

WATCH BELOW TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW TORNADOES & HAIL FORM

WSYM HOW TORNADOES FORM EXPLAINER

WSYM HOW DOES HAIL FORM EXPLAINER

