More Lake Effect Snow to Bring Hazardous Travel to Start our Week

LANSING, Mich. — Monday - Tuesday

As we start a brand new week, we will still be feeling the effects of that clipper system that brought us some snow in our neighborhoods during the weekend. Lake effect snow showers will be our main form of precipitation heading throughout the day and into the overnight hours. Strong winds and decent lift will allow these lake effect snow bands to make their way inland. Timing of this snow begins this evening with possibilities for some flurries during the day on Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for almost all of our neighborhoods except for Hillsdale county from 7 PM Monday to 7 PM Tuesday. However, everyone will be looking at similar impacts from this lake effect snow.

Fox 47 News Winter Weather Advisory Goes into Effect Monday at 7 PM

Fox 47 News Lake Effect Snow Bands Persisting into Tuesday Morning

With strong winds, visibility is expected to be reduced to less than a mile within the snow bands. We will also expect slick roadways throughout the commutes tomorrow morning and tomorrow evening as air temperatures are ranging in the upper teens/ lower 20's. It's around the 20 F threshold where salt also starts to stop helping. As temperatures drop, so does the effectiveness of salt. For snowfall totals, we aren't expecting too much with our neighborhoods possibly receiving 1-2" with localized areas possibly seeing up to 3".

Fox 47 News Feels Like Temperatures Below Zero as we Enter Tuesday Morning

Fox 47 News Snowfall Potential Through Tuesday Night

Wednesday - Thursday

Temperatures trends look to warm once we reach the midweek. Wednesday, highs are looking to be back into the lower 20's with overnight lows still in the teens. Thursday, we will warm back up to around freezing for daytime highs. With this warming, we will have another chance for some precipitation in the form of snow beginning early Thursday morning. This is being driven by strong Canadian low pressure. We will continue to watch the track of this system for any changes.

Fox 47 News More Snow Chances as we Head into Midweek

Friday - Sunday

Heading into the weekend, snow does not want to stop as a clipper system will be tracking in from the west. We are expecting to see our daytime highs on Friday in the mid 30's bringing us a chance to see some mixed precipitation heading into the overnight hours of Friday and into Saturday morning where we will see the shift from mix to snow as we begin to cool our temperatures. This potential for precipitation could change as we head through the weekend. We are expected to dry out for the remainder of Saturday afternoon as well as Sunday where we are looking at daytime highs back below freezing.

Fox 47 News We Could Observe Some Mixed Precipitation to Start our Weekend

Fox 47 News Mixed Precipitation Could Turn to Snow as we Progress through Saturday Morning

