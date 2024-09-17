More Hot and Dry Conditions as we Continue Through the Week

LANSING, Mich. — Today we are looking at a cooler day than yesterday, but still well above average. Highs today should stick in the lower 80's as flow from the east will inhibit the hotter temperatures that we've been seeing in our neighborhoods ranging in the mid 80's.

This trend will continue through the week for us as we are expecting high's in the lower 80's through the end of the work week. Overnight lows will keep in the upper 50's through the rest of the workweek and increase into the mid to lower 60's for this weekend.

As we approach Astronomical Fall this Sunday, we are still tracking the dry conditions across our neighborhoods as we have still only seen areas such as Jackson report a tenth of an inch for the month of September so far.

Southern portions of Hillsdale County are under a D1 Moderate Drought due to the lack of rainfall. We will be watching for any chances of rain even though we do not have a uniform system set to affect our neighborhoods in our 7-Day forecast.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook