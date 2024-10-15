More Cold Temperatures and Frost Potential Tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Following a cooler than average start to the week, we will continue to trend cooler as high pressure from the north sags south into the U.S.. These strong upper level winds are aiding in bringing cooler temperatures to our neighborhoods. Today, we can expect highs in the lower 50's.

This will continue through Wednesday before high pressure starts to track easterly. On the back end of this system, we will replace northerly flow for southerly flow. This will bring warmer air back to Michigan. We will return to normal with clear skies by Thursday.

By the end of the week we will become warmer than average with temperatures in the mid to upper 60's through Saturday. Starting next week, we could see high temperatures return to the 70's.

We don't have any uniform systems of rain moving through in the 7-Day forecast for us as all of the lake enhanced showers will stay off towards the lakes and weaken before heading into our neighborhoods.

We will continue to watch for frost potential tonight as winds look to weaken overnight with possibilities for clearing skies.

