More clouds on Thursday before showers roll in with warmer temps for the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy skies will round out a quiet Christmas night across our neighborhoods, with just a small chance for some spotty drizzle. Temperatures already above freezing will inch up toward the mid 30s by daybreak, keeping the threat of icing out of the picture.

WSYM 7-Day Forceast

Thursday holds the level once again with another day of mostly cloudy skies on the tail end of departing high pressure. Some spotty drizzle will be possible, but it not expected to be a significant issue for travel. Highs will continue to tick upward, topping the low 40s in the afternoon.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Friday

Friday and Saturday still look to take a soggy turn as a new storm system tracks out of the central United States. Scattered showers will break out across our neighborhoods Friday afternoon and evening as the system draws moisture northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. Those showers will continue at times throughout most of Saturday, boosted by a warm front lifting toward the Great Lakes. The upside to all of the wet weather will be unseasonably mild temps in the mid 40s Friday, climbing to the low 50s for many of us on Saturday.

