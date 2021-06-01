Mixture of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday brings a mixture of sun and clouds and warmer readings pushing back into the mid to upper 70s. Any chance for wet weather Wednesday into Thursday now appears minimal as the area of low pressure looks to stay just too far to the south and east to bring appreciable rain. Having said that, a stray afternoon shower cannot be completely ruled out Wednesday or Thursday afternoon. A bigger warm-up appears on track for next weekend as mid/upper 80s will be returning along with a good deal of sunshine. A 90+ degree temperature is on the table for early next week.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for spotty showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

