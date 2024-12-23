Mixed Precipitation Today Could Lead to Dicey Road Conditions

LANSING, Mich. — Low pressure tracks right through the state of Michigan today allowing for mixed precipitation in our neighborhoods. Light accumulations of ice could slow the commute down today, especially this evening. We also have the chance to see some light accumulations of snow as the mixed precip will hinder the heavier accumulations of snow that can be noted north of our Neighborhoods.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued throughout all of our neighborhoods with different timings. Clinton county alerts are set to expire at 11 PM this evening. Eaton, Ingham, and Jackson counties have alerts that are set to expire at 7 PM this evening. Hillsdale county alerts are set to expire at 4 PM this afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the week as we are expecting to stay dry for the holidays this week. We will continue to monitor this snow and wintry mix throughout the day today.

