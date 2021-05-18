LANSING, Mich. — Expect skies to become mostly clear this evening as temperatures slip back through the 70s into the 60s and back down into the lower 50s by daybreak Tuesday. We look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday as readings gain more ground into the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower or thundershower is possible Tuesday evening/night into Wednesday as a weak disturbance lifts northward across the western Great Lakes. The story over the next several days will be the increasingly warm temperatures anticipated to build into the region. Highs are to reach the middle 80s by late workweek into this weekend. A few showers or thunderstorms can show up late Sunday into Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for an isolated evening shower or thundershower. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers, perhaps a rare thundershower. Lows near 60.

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower or storm, then partly cloudy with a high in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

