Milder temperatures ahead with increasing chances for storms in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A cold front sinking south across the state may stir up a few showers or thunderstorms across our neighborhoods this evening. The chance will be greatest for our northern communities, but everyone should be keeping an eye on the sky before sunset.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger behind the cold front overnight as any leftover showers come to a quick end. Lows will settle around the upper 50s by daybreak, with light northerly winds at 3-6 mph.

Friday starts off with mostly cloudy skies, and possibly a bit of patchy fog during the morning commute. As drier air filters in to replace the cold front, clouds will decrease in time for a sunnier afternoon. Highs will cool quite a bit from Thursday, coming to a stop in the upper 70s for most of us. That's still more than 5 degrees above normal for mid-September, so we're still not heading for any true Fall weather just yet. Partly cloudy skies will continue on Friday night with lows in the low 50s.

A trough of upper-level low pressure begins to settle over the region on Saturday, bringing isolated showers and a few thunderstorms back to the region. The chance will be greatest later in the evening, so most outdoor activities during the morning and afternoon will be in good shape. Highs will remain in the upper 70s.

Our rinse-and-repeat weather pattern shifts to the daily chance for hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday, followed by a break on Wednesday. Another disturbance moving out of the central United States may arrive as early as Thursday, bringing a fresh batch of showers and thunderstorms with it.

Autumn arrives on Monday at 2:19 PM, with temperatures continuing to hover above average in the upper 70s. A trend closer to average will take place throughout the week as highs dip closer to the low 70s by Thursday.

