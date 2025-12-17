Milder midweek, followed by a Thursday rain across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will fill back in across our neighborhoods as a weak warm front tracks by to the north. A stray, light shower can't be completely ruled out, but the overwhelming majority of us will stay dry. Temperatures starting in the low 30s will climb into the upper 30s by daybreak, as SSW winds increase to 15-20 mph. Wind chills will hold in the 20s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Wednesday brings another round of variable clouds and sunshine. Starting off with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, we'll trend a bit sunnier again in the afternoon as the milder air scours out some moisture. Temperatures will hold into the upper 30s for most of the day, with winds pivoting west at 5-15 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Thursday

We'll squeeze some even warmer air in on Thursday, but it will come as our next storm system moves in across the Great Lakes. With highs headed for the low and mid 40s, we'll be looking overwhelmingly at a rain event. Periods of rain will persist throughout most of the day, making for slick travel. Localized flooding will also be possible as the rain accelerates snow melt for a bit, so use extra caution in your travels on Thursday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Thursday

A brief change to snow is expected Thursday evening as colder air moves in on the back side of the system. Wet ground and the limited time for the snow to fall will work against accumulation, but surfaces may become icy as lows fall into the upper teens.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 12/16/2025

Some lake effect snow showers may linger in the wake of the storm on Friday, but activity will taper off as the day goes on. Highs will fall back to the mid 20s, but are expected to bounce back to the middle and upper 30s on Saturday with a small disturbance brings a chance of rain and snow showers to our neighborhoods.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

