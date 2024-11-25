Mild with scattered showers Monday

LANSING, Mich. — Your forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish... We have an area of low pressure moving into the area, which is going to bring us scattered showers Monday into Monday night. At least we'll pop up to 50 on Monday, so it will be mild. But after that system rolls on through starting Tuesday and into the end of this upcoming week, our high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday is going to be blustery as well, adding insult to injury. There's a chance we may not even make it above freezing by Friday into next weekend. There is the potential of a system grazing the area with some snow around Thanksgiving, but it's too early to make the call on that. Basically though, a dose of a colder reality is on the way starting Tuesday!

