Mild Today with Drizzle and Light Rain Chances

LANSING, Mich. — This morning, light rain and drizzle entered our neighborhoods bringing no major impacts. This forecast is expected to continue throughout the day today with high temperatures ranging in the lower 40's. Moisture at the surface is abundant and we could see visibility continued to be impacted into the afternoon hours today.

Heavier rain looks to track through our neighborhoods tomorrow evening as a wave is driving this precipitation through our neighborhoods. We're still not looking at any major impacts as this wave moves through. Rain chances will stick around through early next week with one more shot for precipitation on New Years Eve. This batch could bring some winter weather back to our neighborhoods, but it is still too early to talk numbers. We will keep you updated.

Temperatures continue to rise as Saturday looks to be the warmest of the 7-Day in the mid to lower 50's. We could break some records in our neighborhoods for warmest overnight lows during this weekend as we could see these lows in the mid to upper 40's. Our daytime high temperatures are looking to return to normal once we start 2025.

