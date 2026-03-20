Mild Saturday Ahead Before Rain and Thunderstorm Chances Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight temperatures will bottom out at about 33°F. Cloudy skies will be persistent.

Clouds will dominate early Saturday morning, but conditions gradually improve through the afternoon as sunshine returns.

Sunshine Breaks Through Saturday Afternoon

After a cloudy start to the day, skies will begin to clear by midday, with sunshine developing during the afternoon hours.

High temperatures will reach the upper 50s, slightly cooler than Friday’s unseasonably warm conditions, but still above average for this time of year.

Dry weather is expected to continue through Saturday evening, making it a good opportunity to get outdoors.

Showers and Thunderstorms Return Sunday

Weather conditions turn more active on Sunday as a system moves into the region.

Scattered showers are expected to develop Sunday morning, especially across the northern parts of our neighborhoods. As the day progresses, rain will shift across the area in waves, bringing periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Some areas could also hear rumbles of thunder, particularly with heavier pockets of rain.

Rain chances will continue throughout the afternoon and evening before tapering off late Sunday night.

There is also a possibility of freezing rain developing Sunday evening in some locations, especially as temperatures begin to drop.

Drier and Cooler Start to the Week

Conditions improve heading into Monday as drier air moves into the region.

Monday will bring sunshine and dry weather, offering a break from the weekend rain.

However, cooler temperatures will settle in behind a cold front, with highs returning to the 40s through midweek.

Warmer Temperatures Return by Thursday

The cooler stretch will be short-lived.

Temperatures begin to climb again by Thursday, with highs returning to the 60s, although another chance of rain is expected to accompany the warmer air.

7-Day Outlook for Lansing and Jackson

Saturday: Partly sunny — High near 59°

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms — High near 44°

Monday: Mostly cloudy — High 25°

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers — High 38°

Thursday: Chance of rain — High 51°

Friday: Mostly cloudy — High 54°

Saturday: Partly cloudy — High 54°

The Bottom Line

Mid-Michigan will enjoy a mild and improving Saturday, but rain and possible thunderstorms return Sunday.

Drier and cooler conditions follow early next week, with temperatures rebounding again by Thursday.

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