Mild and pleasant Mother's Day weather but rain and thunderstorms are near

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Clear skies, with an overnight low of about 45°F and winds out of the NE at 7mph.
Sunday: Your Mother’s Day forecast looks great. Temperatures should reach a high of about 70°, with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the east at 6mph.
Monday: High pressure continues to keep us dry. Expect mostly sunny conditions to continue the trend of pleasant weather. Temperatures should reach a high of about 80°F.
Tuesday-Thursday- An upper low is expected to move through, bringing with it showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. Temperatures remain above normal for this time in the mid-70s on Tuesday, low 80s on Wednesday, and by Thursday, reach a high of about 85°F.
Friday-Saturday: Although there is a chance for showers, overall, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures to continue in the low 80s Friday and dip to the low 70s Saturday. However, both days carry a chance for isolated showers to pop up.
