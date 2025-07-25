Mid-Michigan stays humid this weekend with more storms expected

LANSING, Mich. — With a stalled frontal boundary draped directly over the region, isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility this evening and into the overnight hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected otherwise, with lows only falling to the low 70s by morning.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Saturday

Saturday brings a renewed push of more widespread showers and thunderstorms as an area of low pressure tracks in along the stalled front. Thunderstorms will become increasingly widespread during the morning, and continue in earnest until about 2:00 PM. Additional isolated storms will be possible into Saturday night, but the late-afternoon and evening hours on Saturday are expected to be quieter overall. Tropical levels of humidity will persist, but with highs holding in the low 80s, we'll stay out of extreme heat territory.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Saturday

Isolated severe storms will be possible on Saturday, with the threat greatest in the morning and early-afternoon when storms are at their most widespread. Damaging winds and large hail are possible, so make sure to keep an eye on the sky and have a backup plan if you were hoping to be outdoors.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 7/25/2025

The storm threat eases a bit on Sunday, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm can't be completely ruled out for the second half of the weekend. A mix of sun and clouds is expected outside any pop-up storms, and it will be a bit hotter. Highs are set to return to the upper 80 on Sunday, with humidity pushing heat indices toward the mid 90s.

WSYM Heat Index Forecast, Next 3 Days

Heat takes one more big shot at us on Monday as high return to around 90 degrees. Heat indices will jump to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees in the afternoon, with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the upper 80s on Tuesday with one more chance for storms, then the second half of the week brings relief! Highs fall to the low 80s on Wednesday, then the middle and upper 70s Thursday and Friday. All of that comes with a break in the humidity, setting up a stretch of comfortable weather that could take us into next weekend.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.