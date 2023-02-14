Watch Now
Mid-Michigan placed under wind advisory Wednesday

Brian Farber WXMI
National Weather Service in Grand Rapids
Posted at 3:39 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 15:39:51-05

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan has been placed under a wind advisory from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says to expect wind speeds of 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the advisory said. "Use extra caution when driving."

