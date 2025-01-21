Mid-Michigan neighborhoods brace for bitter cold

LANSING, Mich. — Here is your weather forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish: The lake effect snow machine that caused problems on some of our area roadways is going to be turning off as the winds change to the southwest tonight.

However, as the lake effect snow ends, the bitter cold air and wind chills come rolling in.

Our temperatures will drop into the single digits below 0 tonight, but it is that wind that will make it feel much colder. Wind chills look to be on either side of -20° through the late night.

As you wake up and head out the door tomorrow morning, temperatures will start off in the single digits below 0, but that wind chill will still be around -20°.

Even though our temperature will improve to the mid-teens tomorrow afternoon, with the blustery wind, the wind chill will still feel like the single digits below 0.

Wednesday night, a weak Clipper will be rolling through, bringing some of us a few light snow showers.

As of right now, it looks like the accumulation should only be a trace to up to one inch. Temperatures will not be as cold tomorrow night, with readings in the low teens.

We make it into the 20s than for Thursday and Friday and possibly touching 30° by Saturday.

It looks like by the time we get into next week, our temperatures should be closer to average, with the potential of going above freezing by next Tuesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook