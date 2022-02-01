Mid-Michigan braces for winter storm Wednesday

MID-MICHIGAN — We're keeping a close eye on and tracking an approaching winter storm system for the middle of this week. This system will arrive late tonight/early Wednesday morning, lasting through the day on Thursday. Forecasts are changing day by day, so it is important to stay updated with us.

While the overall timing of the system is known, the track of the storm is still a bit uncertain. The actual track of the storm directly impacts how much snow will fall, how difficult travel conditions will be, and how quickly temperatures will drop.

We're expected to see rain developing this afternoon, then transition to snow showers late evening and overnight into Wednesday. Locations along/south of the I-94 corridor and east toward Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Detroit, could have moments of freezing rain and mixed precipitation during the transition to all snow. These areas are also likely to see the highest snowfall totals which could approach a foot!

Looking at all of our weather forecast models, the track of this system is coming a bit more into focus. That said, if the storm tracks further northwest, West Michigan could receive more snow accumulation. If the storm tracks further southeast, mid-Michigan could only receive a few inches of accumulation.

Late this evening and overnight we will transition over to snow but have a brief window where some wintry mix could be possible. The pink coloring you see in the future track model below represents that freezing rain. Impacts should be low from this wintry mix as the snow moves in quickly.

By Wednesday morning we will be behind the cold front on this system giving colder temperatures and all snow showers. The heaviest snow is still expected mainly south and east of the Grand Rapids area and will continue through Thursday.

Models have continued to show this system moving north and south changing the exact path through our region. Our forecast models are not completely agreeing on the track of this system, so we expect minor changes and updates to our forecast. The storm moving a few miles north or south can greatly change the outcome of conditions and snowfall totals.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Wednesday at 2 A.M through 11 P.M.

