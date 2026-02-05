Messy weather returns to Mid-Michigan on Thursday with snow showers and possible ice

LANSING, Mich. — Skies will remain generally cloudy overnight, but snow showers will remain out of the picture for now. Temperatures in the low teens around midnight will climb to the middle and upper teens by daybreak, with light westerly winds at only 3-6 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Thursday

Thursday starts on a quiet note, with cloudy skies and dry conditions expected from the morning commute until midday. A warm front approaching from the west will begin to push snow showers into the region around lunchtime, starting in areas around the Capital Region. Snow showers will fan out across the rest of our neighborhoods through 4:00 PM, then taper off into Thursday evening. Highs will climb to the mid 20s, with southwest winds increasing to 6-12 mph.

While additional stray snow showers will be possible Thursday evening and overnight, there will also be the potential for freezing drizzle. Chances are low overall, but some ingredients are there and could set us up for icy conditions through the first part of Friday morning. Use extra caution if traveling, even if roads look clearer after the initial round of snow showers. Lows Thursday night will only fall to around 20 degrees as a milder air mass begins to move in.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 AM Friday

A second round of snow showers arrives Friday morning, starting as scattered snow showers around 4:00 AM. By 7:00 AM, snow will be widespread and could be heavy at times. Expect difficult travel conditions for the morning commute, and be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time. The bulk of the snow will taper off between 10:00 AM and Noon, but some isolated leftover will be possible through early Friday evening. An upside to this latest bout of messy weather is that highs will bump up to the low and mid 30s for the first time in nearly three weeks.

WSYM Snowfall Forecast, Thursday through Friday

Combining Thursday's snow showers and the heavier snow on Friday, most neighborhoods can expect anywhere from 1-3" of new snowfall. Given the milder temperatures, it will likely be a heavier, wet snow, so use some caution when shoveling!

A wave of Arctic air returns for the weekend, dragging highs back to the middle teens on Saturday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with the first half of the weekend remaining dry. Sunday brings the potential for a new clipper system, and some scattered snow showers. Highs will climb back to around 20 degrees.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Temperatures are expected to go back on the upswing next week, starting with highs returning to the upper 20s on Monday under mostly cloudy skies. A jump to the mid 30s looks like with more clouds on Tuesday, followed by the potential for rain and snow showers Wednesday with highs remaining in the mid 30s.

