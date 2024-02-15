Messy A.M. commute, dry this afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — A mix of rain, snow, and some patchy freezing rain will plague our morning commute across the area today. About 2" to 4" of snow is likely along I-96, with amounts up to 3" to 5" further north. Moments of freezing rain are possible across our southern counties, but any significant icing is unlikely. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for counties along and north of I-96 until 11 a.m. this morning. Cooler air shifts in for Friday and the weekend, bringing additional chances for snow showers and lake effect snow. Snow accumulations for Friday and this weekend will be limited. Temperatures rebound by next week...perhaps into the 50s!

