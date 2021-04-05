Mainly dry, partly cloudy and mild

LANSING, Mich. — Outside of a stray evening shower/t'storm, the area should remain dry overnight. Our warm pattern will strengthen over the next few days with highs likely reaching the middle 70s tomorrow and the upper 70s Wednesday. Most areas Tuesday and Wednesday will remaining rain-free, but a stray shower or storm is still possible in the warm air. The better chance for wet weather and appreciable rainfall arrives Thursday-Saturday as the main low pressure system approaches from the west. The heightened precipitation prospects and associated increase in cloud cover along with the progression of this system across the Midwest will work to knock temperatures down into the 60s heading into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or thundershower, especially this evening. Lows in the lower/middle 50s. South wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy/sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the lower/middle 70s. South to southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. Occasional gusts of 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy/sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible late. Highs in the middle/upper 70s. Records could be challenged.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A bit cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook