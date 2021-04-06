Mainly dry & mild with highs in the upper 70's

LANSING, Mich. — Our warm pattern will continue Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 70s. In fact, a few spots may see 80 for the first time since last fall. Most areas will remain rain-free, but a stray shower or storm is still possible in the warm air. The better chance for wet weather arrives Thursday afternoon and continues into Friday as the main low pressure system approaches from the west. The heightened precipitation prospects and associated increase in cloud cover will bring out high temps down into the 60s. Interestingly enough, that is still a solid 10 degrees above average for the first half of April. Overnight lows will follow the same trend -- remaining well above average. This upper level area of low pressure is quite stubborn, meaning I don't expect it to exit quickly. It's likely we'll have to hold on to shower chances through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Records could be challenged as some locations may see their first 80 this season. Winds south-southeast at 7 to 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible and maybe a rumble of thunder. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook