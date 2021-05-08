Mainly clear and cold

LANSING, Mich. — Expect the cool and well below normal temperature pattern to persist through this coming weekend and early next week. A shower or two is possible on Mother's Day south of I-94, but most of us will stay dry. A slow, but sure warm-up is on track to occur later next week. Frost and Freeze concerns last through next Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, calm and cold. Frost advisories and freeze warnings have been issued. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Frosty start to the day with morning temps in upper 20s/lower 30s, otherwise mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, mainly south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 50s. Continued frost in the morning.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Another frosty morning.

