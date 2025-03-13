Lunar eclipse tonight, much warmer on Friday, then Saturday storms

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies are set to continue tonight, setting us up with good viewing conditions for tonight's total lunar eclipse! Evening temperatures starting in the upper 50s will dip to the low 40s around midnight when the first phase of the eclipse begins.

WSYM Lunar Eclipse Forecast, Tonight

The eclipse will peak for about an hour between 2:26 AM and 3:31 AM, when the Moon takes on a blood red appearance while moving through the interior of Earth's shadow. All you'll need is a jacket or sweatshirt if you're stepping outside to take a look later tonight. Temps will dip to their lows in the upper 30s during the eclipse, with mostly clear skies continuing until daybreak.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

Friday caps off the work week on a high note, especially in the temperature department. Increasing southerly winds ahead of a new storm system will push many of us up to the 70-degree mark for the first time since October! With partly cloudy skies on tap, you'll want to make sure to get outside and soak up as much of it as you can before showers and storms return for Saturday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Saturday

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Friday night through Saturday morning

Clouds will go on the increase after midnight on Friday as a powerful area of low pressure begins to track toward the Great Lakes. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to roll into our neighborhoods between 3:00 AM and 6:00 AM Saturday, continuing until around mid-morning. There is a low chance for isolated severe storms, which could produce damaging wind gusts in addition to heavy downpours.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

It is also starting to look more likely that additional isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop on Saturday afternoon and evening. This as low pressure tracks toward Lake Superior and pushes a cold front in from the west. With highs headed for around 70 degrees along with the potential for some breaks of sunshine, it wouldn't take much to destabilize the atmosphere and set off some storms through the evening hours, so be sure to keep an eye on the sky if you're looking to head out on Saturday.

A final wave of showers will sweep through overnight Saturday as the cold front comes through, leaving a few leftovers into Sunday morning. Conditions will dry out in the afternoon, with temperatures turning sharply cooler in the low to mid 40s.

