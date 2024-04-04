LANSING, Mich. — Today, we will have lingering scattered showers throughout the day and early evening. While some areas may be seeing the showers, some may be dry due to the scattered nature of the way they will move through.

Temperatures remain on the cooler side today, with a high of about 43 degrees. This is about ten degrees below normal for this time of years. However, temperatures will rebound to the 50s by this weekend. We will be in the upper 50s by Sunday.

A weak low off of the west coast could be bringing us some rain showers late Sunday night and into Monday morning. We are also tracking rain for mid next week.

