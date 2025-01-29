Lighter winds and milder temperatures set to make for a beautiful Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — We finally get a reprieve tonight from the windy conditions we have dealt with since Monday. Clear to partly cloudy skies will have the run of things across our neighborhoods, as winds ease down to 5-10 mph out of the SSW. Lows will take a chillier turn toward the low 20s.

WSYM Futurecast Temperatures, 4:00 PM Thursday

Thursday still promises to be the bright spot of the week. Not just because we'll enjoy mostly sunny skies throughout the day, but because highs will briefly go back on the upswing to the low 40s. That's around 10 degrees above normal for late-January.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Friday

A new storm system tracking into the Ohio Valley will spread showers back in across our area late Thursday evening, persisting into Friday. Some snow and sleet will eventually begin to mix in by mid-to-late morning on Friday before gradually tapering off in the afternoon. No significant snow accumulation is expected, but some roads could become slushy in addition to being wet. Highs Friday in the mid 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday

Back to dry and colder weather Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies expected. Highs will be held to the upper 20s, before springing back to around 40 on Sunday for Groundhog Day. Sunday's warmup may come with a few rain or snow showers, so expect some slick travel here and there.

We cool down again into the start of next week, with highs returning to the upper 30s Monday and around 30 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Conditions look quieter with mostly cloudy skies before the chance for snow showers returns on Wednesday.

