Light snow to start the weekend but quiet conditions afterward

Posted at 4:18 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 16:18:59-05

MID-MICHIGAN — Mid Michigan kicked off the weekend with some light snow, a minor breeze and temperatures in the 30s. The snow will be mostly in the first half of the day with any possible wintry mix seen as you travel toward and south of the I-94 areas.

This light snow will stick mostly to your cars and grassy surfaces. At best a dusting can be expected.

Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, as most of next week will remain dry with mainly partly cloudy skies. Monday we do expect breezy winds, Tuesday is the first official day of winter and temperatures mostly in the 30s. The rain and snow mix on Christmas Eve is still up in question as models are not agreeing.

