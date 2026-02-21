Light Snow Showers Sunday, Then Midweek Mix for our Areas.

LANSING, Mich. — A few more rounds of winter weather are headed our way before temperatures begin a gradual rebound later this week.

Here’s what our neighborhoods can expect over the next several days.

Sunday: Light Snow, Slick Spots Possible

Clouds remain in place through Saturday evening, but most areas stay dry until late tonight.

After midnight, scattered snow showers begin developing southwest of Lansing and gradually spread northeast toward the Lansing area by early Sunday morning.

By sunrise Sunday, snow showers will be scattered across our neighborhoods. Accumulation looks light, but even a minor coating can create slick and slippery roads, especially on untreated surfaces.

Snow showers remain scattered into the afternoon with highs near 33 degrees. This is expected to be nuisance snow rather than a significant accumulation event.

Lingering flurries taper off Sunday night.

Monday: Colder and Cloudy

Monday turns dry but remains below normal for this time of year.

High temperatures hold in the lower 30s, which is a few degrees below our seasonal average of about 35 degrees for mid-February. Skies remain mostly cloudy.

Tuesday: Clipper System Brings More Snow

A fast-moving clipper system arrives Tuesday, bringing another round of light snow showers.

Temperatures top out in the mid-30s, still slightly below normal. Clippers tend to move quickly and typically do not bring heavy snow, but brief bursts could create minor travel impacts.

Wednesday: Warmer Air Returns, Rain and Snow Showers

By Wednesday, a low-pressure system moves into the region.

Temperatures rebound into the lower 40s, allowing for a mix of rain and snow showers. The warmer air should limit snow accumulation, but periods of precipitation are likely through the day.

Late Week Outlook

Temperatures continue trending milder late in the week:

Thursday: Near 40 degrees

Friday: Back into the 40s

After a colder start, we gradually move closer to early spring conditions by the end of the week.

Travel Reminder: Even light snow can create slick spots, particularly early Sunday morning and again with Tuesday’s system. Allow extra travel time and watch for untreated roads.

