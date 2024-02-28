Light snow, breezy winds and cold temps

LANSING, Mich. — All severe weather alerts have ended. Colder air is wrapping into the area this morning, transitioning rain back over to light snow briefly making for an icy and possibility challenge morning commute with a flash freeze potential. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for counties along and west of U.S. 131 from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. today. Up to 2" of snow will be possible, along with icy roads. The rest of the week will feature dry air settling in with sunshine and warming temperatures carrying into the weekend pushing daytime highs back into the 50s and 60s.

