Leftover snow showers for New Year's Day, then cold and quiet

LANSING, Mich. — Snow, occasionally mixed with light rain will being to wind down this evening, but roads will remain wet or slushy around our neighborhoods. If you are heading out to any New Year's Eve celebrations, be prepared to take it slow on the roads. Much of the snow will wrap up by the time we officially ring in 2025 at midnight, with temps hovering in the low 30s for the rest of the night.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Wednesday

Lake effect snow showers will break out for the morning hours on New Year's Day, leaving the potential for more slick travel early in the day. Snow showers will taper off to flurries under cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low 30s, but WNW winds at 10-20 mph will lead to wind chills in the teens.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Wednesday

From there, the rest of the first week of 2025 is looking quiet. Skies will remain cloudy Thursday through Saturday, with some slightly better chances for a few breaks of sun beginning on Sunday. Temperatures will be cold, but consistent with highs in the 20s all the way into the start of next week.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook