Lake effect snow returns to our neighborhoods on Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Cloudy skies, cold, and breezy conditions will kick off our Thursday evening. Temperatures will hover in the mid 20s, with wind chills down into the middle and upper teens, so make sure to bundle up if you plan on heading out.

Scattered lake effect snow showers will begin to develop after 3:00 AM, kicking up in the wake of a disturbance tracking south of us across Indiana and Ohio. These could make for some slick spots for overnight travel, and will become more numerous in time for the Friday morning commute.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Friday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of western Michigan from 4:00 AM until 7:00 PM Friday, including BARRY County. Lake effect snow showers continuing throughout the day on Friday will be heavier and more persistent in these areas, and could put down anywhere from 1-4" of snow by Saturday morning.

WSYM Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4:00 AM until 7:00 PM Friday.

That said, most of our neighborhoods will still see occasional snow showers on Friday, but they will tend to be a bit lighter. Areas around Lansing and along US-127 will pick up a dusting to as much as 1" of snow, enough to make for some slick spots on the roads. Highs Friday will only top the mid 20s, with wind chills in the teens.

WSYM Snowfall Potential through 7:00 AM Saturday

A leftover snow shower will be possible Saturday morning, but there is a growing chance for some sun to break out in the afternoon. It won't warm us up at all with highs still set for the low 20s, but it will be nice to see it all the same.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

