Lake effect snow and Arctic cold continue into Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow showers will continue throughout the night as more Arctic air pours in across the Great Lakes. Roads may become snow-covered at times, especially as temperatures fall into the low teens and road treatments become slightly less effective. Wind chills will also fall near or below zero at times into Tuesday morning.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 AM Tuesday

WSYM Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7:00 PM Tuesday

A more widespread wave of lake effect snow showers will break out around daybreak across our neighborhoods as a small disturbance sweeps across the state. Bursts of heavy snow will be possible throughout the morning commute, with the snow tracking gradually south by midday. Conditions will be quieter in the afternoon, but isolated snow showers will remain possible into Tuesday night. High temperatures will only climb to the upper teens, with wind chills in the single-digits to below zero.

WSYM Snowfall Forecast through Tuesday night

WSYM Futurecast Wind Chill, 12:00 PM Tuesday

Wednesday's brings a break from the snow showers, while mostly cloudy skies continue. Highs will at least get into the low 20s, but continued breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the low teens and single-digits.

From there, we get a brief warmup for the second half of the week. Thursday starts with a few snow showers in the morning, then warms to the low 30s in the afternoon. We'll punch up to the mid 30s on Friday while rounding out the work week with a little sunshine, then look for a possible wintry mix on Saturday,

