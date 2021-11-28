LANSING, Mich. — There's a potential for freezing drizzle in the mix early Sunday morning, creating very slick roadways.

Lake effect snow showers take over on Sunday, with more rain and snow chances on Monday. High temperatures through the weekend remain in the 30s, overnight lows in the 20s, bundle up!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake-effect flurries and snow showers likely. Light additional accumulations possible. Highs in the middle 30s. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few light afternoon and evening rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower overnight. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

