January weather continues across Mid-Michigan into Veterans Day

LANSING, Mich. — Our mid-November foray into winter will continue tonight as an upper-level trough keeps cold air more typical of January in place over Mid-Michigan. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with the chance for an isolated snow shower at times. That chance will increase overnight when a band of lake effect snow along the Lake Michigan shoreline is pushed inland by a shift in the winds. Be prepared for more slick or icy roads on Tuesday morning, with lows tonight falling into the mid 20s.

Unseasonably cold air and a few snow showers will continue for Veterans Day on Tuesday. Whether you have the day off, or it's business as usual for you, make sure to dress warmly and stay alert on the roads. Some breaks of sun are possible, but most of the day will feature overcast skies. Highs will hover in the mid 30s, still close to 15 degrees below normal for mid-November.

Our weather pattern begins to stabilize as we head into the second half of the week. Wednesday will start with mostly cloudy skies, giving way to gradual clearing during the afternoon. Temperatures will begin an upward trend, but midweek highs will still level off on the low 40s.

Thursday and Friday emerge as the nicest days of the week. High pressure settling over the region will bring partly to mostly sunny skies back to the region, and we'll get a bigger bump in temperatures along with it. Highs will return to the low 50s, and will remain at those levels into the weekend. A new disturbance moving through the Great Lakes on Saturday and Sunday will bring the chance for a few plain rain showers.

