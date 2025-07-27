It's going to be hot and sticky today and for a couple more days

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: We continue to stay largely dry, but some lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms are present during the A.M. hours. Temperatures start to climb again due to warm air moving in. Expect highs around 90°F and dewpoints climbing to the mid-upper 70s. It's going to be hot and sticky!

Monday-Tuesday: Although mainly dry conditions with lots of sunshine prevail, both days carry chances and isolated showers and temperatures in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Temperatures start to become comfortable due to a cold front moving through, bringing us back to the low 80s. Ample sunshine and primarily dry conditions will prevail, but expect scattered showers at times.

Thursday-Saturday: These three days will be nice. Temperatures continue to remain cooler due to the passing cold front, topping out in the upper 70s all three days. High pressure will keep you nice and dry with sunny skies during this stretch of days.

