It's another hottie: Temperatures in the 90s again and possible severe thunderstorms

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Juneteenth everyone! As you plan to celebrate today, expect temperatures to top out around 92° and dew points in the low 70s, which will feel very humid. We are tracking shower and thunderstorms to move in late this afternoon and be scattered until the evening. These thunderstorms carry a marginal risk to become severe with the biggest threat being damaging winds. Although many of us will not see the shower and thunderstorms until after 9 p.m.

Thursday, as we kick off the first day of summer, the temperature will be a little cooler topping out about 89°. We are also tracking scattered thunderstorms for Thursday as well. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday morning. But these will be scattered events.

By Sunday temperatures will return to near normal, we will be back into the low 80s.

