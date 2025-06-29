It's a hot one today and also humid: Stay hydrated and use the sunscreen

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: We get hot again! High temps should reach 90°F, and dewpoints back in the 70s, it's going to feel hot and sticky. Mostly sunny skies will be the case, so make sure you are wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated if you will be outdoors for an extended period of time. By Sunday night, we start to cool off as a cold front moves in and drops lows to 70°F. However, this cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms on Monday.

Monday: Showers and scattered thunderstorms will be persistent throughout the day and evening. These scattered thunderstorms carry a marginal risk of becoming severe in some of our neighborhoods. Large hail, heavy rain at times, and strong winds are a possibility.y. Temperatures will top out around 86°F.

Tuesday-Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions prevail. Overall, we will be dry with mild temperatures remaining in the low-mid 80s.

Friday: For the 4th of July, temperatures should top out around 85°F. Although partly sunny conditions will be present at times, so will scattered showers. This day will not be a washout, but it will not be dry either. Continue to check the forecast as we track the showers closer to Friday.

Saturday: Temperatures start to get hot again, topping out around 88°F. Although partly cloudy conditions should dominate during the day, there is a chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms as well.

