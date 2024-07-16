Isolated thunderstorms today then lots of sunshine for the rest of the week

LANSING, Mich. — After a wet start to the day, we dry out and usher in partly sunny conditions. However, we will see isolated showers and thunderstorms move through from about 3-6p.m. Areas impacted, are: Litchfield, Sumerset and Marshall-Brooklyn, the rest of our neighborhoods are likely to get through the day dry. Temperatures will top out around 83°, but dew points will be high again, in the low 70s for most of the day, making it another muggy one.

Wednesday-Friday, temperatures will be cooler due to a cold front moving through our area. Then we rebound back into the low 80s for the weekend. Sunny and dry conditions will dominate during this period, making great conditions for outdoor activities.

Note, isolated showers are possible briefly on Wednesday, otherwise, it will be dry as well.

