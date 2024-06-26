Isolated thunderstorms today and otherwise cloudy conditions

LANSING, Mich. — We will have isolated thunderstorms today starting around noon. These storms will be concentrated south of Jackson and Albion. However, some areas near and outside of the Lansing area could see a quickly passing shower during that time. Otherwise, we will be cloudy for most of the day, then we will see a clearing and get some sunshine before the day ends. Temperatures will top out around 81°.

We will have dry conditions Thursday through most of Friday as high pressure builds in. Then, Friday night, rain arrives again and may bring some thunderstorms. These rainy conditions will last into Saturday morning, then things should dry out and usher in dry conditions that will last into the start of next week.

In addition to showers, another thing of note is a drop in temperature as several cold fronts move in and out of are area. Expect to be back into the 70s Thursday, Friday, Sunday and the coming Monday.

