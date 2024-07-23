Isolated thunderstorms today

LANSING, Mich. — We are tracking isolated thunderstorms that should move through our neighborhoods around 3:00 p.m. in the Coldwater and Hillsdale areas. By 7p.m. they continue to move in, affecting other neighborhoods into the overnight and early Wednesday a.m. hours. Outside of the isolated thunderstorms and showers today, we will have mostly sunny conditions for many of our neighborhoods. Temperatures will top out about 84° and dew points will be in the low 60s today, making it a little muggy.

For Wednesday, scattered showers will impact our neighborhoods from about 10:00a.m. through noon. Then, precipitation will become isolated and we get progressively dryer. Temperatures will only reach about 79° due to a cold front moving through that will last until Friday, then temperatures rebound back into the 80s.

Thursday-Sunday, we will have a dry pattern due to high pressure building in which will produce lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures well into the weekend.

Monday we are tracking about a 30% chance for showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. This track could change, as Monday of next week is still a ways out.

