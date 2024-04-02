Isolated thunderstorms possible this evening

LANSING, Mich. — A few more isolated showers linger this morning, but rain is on the way out. We will be drying out this afternoon and becoming cloudy. However, rain returns this evening and with it, a chance for isolated thunderstorms and intense rain.

Temperatures will top out around 48 degrees today. We will stay in the 40s until Saturday when temperatures warm to the low 50s. For the weekend we expect dry and sunny conditions with temperatures in the upper 50s by Sunday.

