Isolated thunderstorm chances tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Isolated thunderstorm chances stick around tonight and linger into Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to reach an overnight low of 71°F with winds out of the SW around 12mph.

Friday: Scattered thunderstorm chances are present during the day and night. The day is not expected to be a washout. Partly Sunny skies at times and temperatures topping out around 85°F will make for pleasant conditions at times. Winds are expected out of the NE at 6mph. Dewpoints are expected to be high and continue to reach the low-mid 70s, making it feel very humid.

Saturday: This is the next weather maker. Thunderstorms are likely during the day and evening due to a shortwave that may produce strong to severe storm conditions. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85°F.

Sunday: We start drying out, but some lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms are present during the A.M. hours. Temperatures start to climb again due to warm air moving in. Expect highs around 87°F.

Monday-Tuesday: Although mainly dry conditions with lots of sunshine prevail, both days carry chances and isolated showers and near 90°F temperatures.

Wednesday-Thursday: Ample sunshine, primarily dry conditions, and near 80°F temperatures will be a welcome relief after several hot days.

