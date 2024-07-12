Isolated thunderstorm chances today but otherwise partly sunny

LANSING, Mich. — A flood warning is in effect in Ingham County for the Red Cedar River until 8:00 p.m. Saturday. This is due to the river being expected to crest at 7.1", the flood stage is 7.0". Lower-lying areas nearby could see flooding.

Around lunchtime today, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms to move in near the Williamston neighborhoods, then by 2:00 p.m. showers and thunderstorms will expand to Lansing and surrounding areas. We should have dry conditions by 7 p.m.

The weekend will bring increased heat, and humidity with isolated chances for thunderstorms but should be primarily dry with plenty of sunshine. The biggest concern is for overnight Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend, nearing 90° by Monday.

By the middle of next week, temperatures will cool off, only reaching the upper 70s by Wednesday.



