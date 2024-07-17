Isolated thunderstorm chances today but mostly dry and sunny

LANSING, Mich. — Today our neighborhoods will by dry and mostly sunny with the exception of isolated thunderstorms that will move through this afternoon. Around noon, isolated thunderstorms may move through due to an upper level disturbance. Temperatures will top out around 79°

Starting today through Friday, temperatures will remain in the 70s due to a cold front. Although it will be cooler, dry conditions with ample sunshine will be the dominant weather pattern into next week as a high pressure ridge lingers.

By the weekend, temperatures return to the low 80s and that will be the temperature pattern through the start of next week. Warm temps, coupled with sunny skies should make this weekend great for outdoor activities.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook