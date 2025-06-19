Isolated storms remain possible as we prepare for a weekend heat wave

LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine has returned to our neighborhoods after a cloudy and showery start to our Thursday. While this is a nice improvement, make sure to keep an eye on the sky if you're heading out this evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible, so you may need to duck indoors quickly.

Outside of any isolated storms, mostly clear skies are expected tonight. Lows will remain cool around 60 degrees, with humidity levels remaining low for the time-being.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

Friday marks the start of Summer, although the solstice doesn't officially occur until 10:42 PM. That won't stop it from being a more summerlike day beforehand, though. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with the continued chance for isolated thunderstorms. Highs will return to the low 80s, accompanied by a slight uptick in humidity. A westerly wind at 5-15 mph should help to offset some of that mugginess.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 10:00 AM Saturday

A complex of thunderstorms tracking out of Wisconsin late Friday night will bear watching, as a more southerly track could bring it in across our neighborhoods. Current expectations are that the bulk of the storms will stay north of our neighborhoods, but locations north of Jackson will be most at risk around daybreak Saturday. An isolated risk for severe weather exists as well, as the storms could bring damaging winds.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 6/19/2025

Whatever track the storms ultimately take, they are expected to depart by midday Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will take over for the rest of the day, as our impending heat wave kicks off. Highs will climb to the around 90 degrees, with humidity levels ticking up as well.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s Sunday through Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure spreads east. This will keep showers and thunderstorms out of the picture initially, but the possibility will return on Tuesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook