Isolated snow showers and colder temperatures on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Expect a chilly night with temperatures dipping to a low of 21°. A gentle northwest breeze at 7 mph will add a crisp touch to the air.

Sunday: Temperatures will reach a high of about 28° and overnight lows of 14° for most of our neighborhoods. Winds will pick up from the WNW at 13 mph, with occasional gusts reaching the 20s. Due to the wind chill, it will feel like the teens for the entire day. While an isolated snow shower may linger early, most of the day will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: The nicest day of the week is on the way! Dry conditions and partly cloudy skies will make for a pleasant start to the workweek. Highs will climb to around 31°, with west winds at 9 mph, occasionally gusting into the low 20s.

Tuesday: Clouds will dominate the sky, and temperatures will struggle to reach 25°. However, precipitation chances remain low, and most neighborhoods will stay completely dry. This dry, cloudy pattern will persist through Wednesday.

Wednesday - Saturday: Temperatures will remain steady in the mid-to-upper 20s. A new system arrives late Wednesday night, bringing snow that will linger into Thursday morning before tapering off in the evening. Another round of snowfall is expected late Friday, setting up a wintry start to the weekend. Keep the snow shovels handy!

