Isolated showers for Sunday but temps are decent

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures reach an overnight low of 38°F. We expect mostly cloudy conditions with winds out of the SE at mph.

Sunday:

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers developing at times throughout the day. The showers will come in several rounds starting at about 7:00 a.m. and be quickly passing each time so it won't be a washout. Afternoon highs will reach our seasonal average of 56°F.

Monday:

A mix of partly cloudy skies and occasional showers is expected. Temperatures will climb to a mild 62°F ahead of a cold front arriving Monday night. Behind the front, overnight lows will drop to around 38°F. It will be a breezy one with wind gusts reaching over 30mph at times.

Tuesday:

Cooler air settles in following the cold front, with a high of just 44°F under mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are expected during the day.

Wednesday:

A welcome improvement midweek with sunny skies and highs rebounding to the low 50s—a great day to spend some time outdoors.

Thursday & Friday:

Temperatures will hold in the low to mid-50s, but an upper-level trough will bring a chance for occasional rain on both days. Thursday will be partly cloudy, so sunshine will make for pleasant conditions at times. However, late night into Friday rain moves in and sticks around through Friday. Conditions will begin to dry out by Friday evening, setting the stage for a quieter start to the weekend.

Saturday: Partly sunny conditions with a high of 57°F should make for a nice Saturday.

