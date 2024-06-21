Isolated showers and thunderstorms today but more widespread tomorrow

LANSING, Mich. — Isolated showers and thunderstorms today with a marginal risk for them to become severe in the Jackson area. Temperatures will reach 88° but the humidity will make it feel like 91°. It's a foggy start to the day, but the fog will lift and cloudy condition will persist.

Tomorrow widespread thunderstorms starting late afternoon and lasting into overnight into Sunday. We will see periods of dry conditions but over two inches of rain is possible with system, which could lead to localized flooding in lower-lying areas. The temperature will be back into the low 90s for Saturday, but the heat advisory is set to expire at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday showers will be early, then we will dry out and dry conditions and sunshine will prevail through Monday, with temperatures in the low 80s.

We are tracking possible strong storms for Tuesday.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook