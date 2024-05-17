Isolated showers and thunderstorms today but a great weekend ahead

LANSING, Mich. — We will have isolated showers and thunderstorms today. They should hold off until this afternoon, then move through in a very scattered way. While some areas will see rain, others will have dry and cloudy conditions and eventually some sunshine moving in. The temperatures will be mild, topping out around 78°.

For the weekend, expect warm, dry, and sunny conditions with temperatures in the 80s. There is a small chance for a sprinkle top pop up, but overall, our weekend looks great.

Monday night through Wednesday, we are tracking showers and thunderstorms.

