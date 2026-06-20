Isolated showers and thunderstorms for today, and sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Once any early morning showers exit, Saturday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with comfortable temperatures. An isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but many communities will remain dry.

High temperatures will climb into the middle 70s, which is right where they'll remain for much of the upcoming week.

Father's Day Looks Warm, Storm Chance Arrives Late

Father's Day is expected to be a pleasant day overall, with highs reaching the mid-70s. While much of the daylight hours may stay dry, clouds will increase late in the day as a developing storm system approaches from the Midwest. The better chance for rain arrives Sunday night.

Heavy Rain Potential Sunday Night Into Monday

The most impactful weather event in the forecast appears to be Sunday night through Monday. Forecast models continue to show a strengthening low-pressure system tracking across the Midwest and into the Great Lakes. Recent guidance has shifted the storm track slightly farther north, increasing confidence in widespread rainfall across Mid-Michigan.

Current projections suggest:



0.75 to 1 inch of rain possible along the I-96 corridor

1 to 1.5 inches of rain possible along and south of I-94

Locally higher totals cannot be ruled out

We are also monitoring unusually high moisture levels associated with the system, which could support periods of heavy rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted areas along and south of I-94 for a Slight Risk of Excessive Rainfall, meaning localized flooding issues could develop where heavier bands of rain persist.

Fortunately, severe weather is not expected to be a major concern. Atmospheric instability and wind shear remain limited, although a few embedded rumbles of thunder are possible.

Brief Break Before More Rain Returns

The storm system will gradually move east Monday, allowing conditions to improve for a time. Tuesday currently looks to be the driest day of the upcoming work week, featuring partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. However, the overall weather pattern remains unsettled. Another upper-level system is expected to drop into the Great Lakes by the middle of next week, bringing additional opportunities for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures Stay Comfortable

Unlike many late June weather patterns that bring prolonged heat and humidity, this setup favors continued northwest flow across the Great Lakes. As a result, temperatures are expected to stay 5 to 10 degrees below average, with highs generally ranging from the mid-70s throughout the seven-day forecast.

FOX 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated thunderstorm possible. High 75°, Low 54°.

Father's Day Sunday: Warm with increasing clouds and a chance of late-day thunderstorms. High 76°, Low 56°.

Monday: Showers likely, especially during the morning and afternoon. Heavy rainfall possible. High 74°, Low 52°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and drier. High 76°, Low 55°.

Wednesday: Chance of thunderstorms returns. High 75°, Low 55°.

Thursday: Chance of showers with scattered thunderstorms possible. High 76°, Low 55°.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77°, Low 55°.

Bottom Line

The weekend starts fairly quiet with comfortable temperatures and only isolated rain chances. The forecast turns wetter Sunday night into Monday, when a soaking rain of 1 inch or more may fall across portions of Mid-Michigan. After a brief dry period Tuesday, additional chances for showers and storms return during the second half of next week, while temperatures remain comfortably in the 70s.

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